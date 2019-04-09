Scry.info (DDD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.55 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00336233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.01511898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00234235 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

