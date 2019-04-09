Scout24 AG (G24) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.74 ($52.02).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on G24. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €46.12 ($53.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 30.18. Scout24 has a one year low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a one year high of €48.62 ($56.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

