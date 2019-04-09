Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Shares Bought by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,099. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $78.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1713 per share. This is a boost from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

