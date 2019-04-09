Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 788.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. 23,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,581. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $71.36.
About Schwab US Broad Market ETF
Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.
