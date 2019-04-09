Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Stake Lessened by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.01. The company had a trading volume of 411,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,283. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $82.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1565 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

