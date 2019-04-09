Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Position Increased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,233 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 713.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.22. 167,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,878. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $82.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

