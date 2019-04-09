Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,032 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. 411,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,283. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $82.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

