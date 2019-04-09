Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Stake Lifted by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 586.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,783. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $51.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

