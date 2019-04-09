Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $593,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,371.4% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $374.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.48.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

