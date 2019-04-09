SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (SCHYY) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a mkt perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

SCHYY opened at $52.88 on Monday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $62.06.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue; and luxury and mid-market retail malls with approximately 800 shops.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.