Sageworth Trust Co Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 181,762 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after buying an additional 180,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 44,539 shares during the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $221,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

