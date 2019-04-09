Sageworth Trust Co Invests $34,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

