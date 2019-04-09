Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $67.23 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $67,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $123.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $67.23 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-has-67-23-million-position-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.