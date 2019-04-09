Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Holdings Reduced by Landmark Bank

Landmark Bank lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 37,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.7704 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Holdings Reduced by Landmark Bank” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/royal-bank-of-canada-ry-holdings-reduced-by-landmark-bank.html.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.