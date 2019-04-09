Royal Bank of Canada Raises BCE (BCE) Price Target to C$61.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.70.

Shares of TSE:BCE traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$59.45. 616,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,136. BCE has a 12 month low of C$50.72 and a 12 month high of C$59.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.70999976172606 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

