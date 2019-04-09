Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15,107.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,142,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,109,136 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $1,640,348.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,486.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $906,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $186.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $141.46 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

