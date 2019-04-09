Rio Tinto (RIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,746.00

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,746 ($62.01) and last traded at GBX 4,716 ($61.62), with a volume of 2776435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,718 ($61.65).

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,050 ($65.99) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. HSBC cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,780 ($62.46) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76) in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,246.47 ($55.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 319.51 ($4.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. This represents a yield of 7.28%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total value of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

About Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

