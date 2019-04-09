Reviewing Range Resources (RRC) & Petroquest Energy (PQ)

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Range Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Range Resources $3.28 billion 0.83 -$1.75 billion $1.13 9.65

Petroquest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Range Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Petroquest Energy and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Range Resources 2 12 8 0 2.27

Petroquest Energy presently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Range Resources has a consensus target price of $18.85, suggesting a potential upside of 72.79%. Given Petroquest Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Petroquest Energy is more favorable than Range Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy N/A N/A N/A Range Resources -53.20% 5.20% 2.48%

Dividends

Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Petroquest Energy does not pay a dividend. Range Resources pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Range Resources beats Petroquest Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its projects include Arkoma Basin, Wyoming, Texas, and South Louisiana. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. The company owns 4,554 net producing wells and approximately 945,000 acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 415 net producing wells and approximately 233,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 151 net producing wells and approximately 195,000 net acres under lease in the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma. It markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

