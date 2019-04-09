Reviewing Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) & NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and NanoString Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $230,000.00 351.77 -$27.81 million ($0.46) -1.57 NanoString Technologies $106.73 million 7.40 -$77.40 million ($2.78) -9.14

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -377.51% -84.45% NanoString Technologies -72.52% -252.59% -59.26%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genocea Biosciences and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 698.61%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.52%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, nCounter Vantage 3D, miRNA expression, cancer copy number variation, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter-based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc., as well as the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program of the National Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

