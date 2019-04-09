Reviewing Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) and InfraREIT (HIFR)

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Catchmark Timber Trust and InfraREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catchmark Timber Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 InfraREIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 16.88%. InfraREIT has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.52%. Given Catchmark Timber Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Catchmark Timber Trust is more favorable than InfraREIT.

Profitability

This table compares Catchmark Timber Trust and InfraREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catchmark Timber Trust -124.68% -30.18% -15.08% InfraREIT 30.78% 8.15% 3.71%

Dividends

Catchmark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. InfraREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Catchmark Timber Trust pays out -21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of InfraREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of InfraREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Catchmark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfraREIT has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catchmark Timber Trust and InfraREIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catchmark Timber Trust $97.86 million 5.02 -$122.01 million ($2.55) -3.93 InfraREIT $200.35 million 4.64 $61.67 million N/A N/A

InfraREIT has higher revenue and earnings than Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

InfraREIT Company Profile

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc. (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L. Hunt family). The Company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HIFR.

