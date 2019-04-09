Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,305 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,393,000 after buying an additional 6,751,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,228.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,641,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,057,000 after buying an additional 6,141,916 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,946,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,668,000 after buying an additional 2,692,088 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,347,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,687,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

