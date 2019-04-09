Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Valener (VNR)

Valener (TSE: VNR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/28/2019 – Valener had its price target raised by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “tender” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Valener was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$22.50.

3/28/2019 – Valener had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Valener had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2019 – Valener had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2019 – Valener had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2019 – Valener had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Shares of VNR traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.17. 383,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. Valener Inc has a one year low of C$18.10 and a one year high of C$26.20.

Valener (TSE:VNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$36.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valener Inc will post 1.48000007482191 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Valener’s payout ratio is 75.83%.

Valener Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the natural gas business in Canada and the United States. Its Energy Distribution segment engages in the natural gas distribution activities in Quebec and Vermont, as well as electricity distribution activities in Vermont to 205,000 customers through a pipeline network of approximately 11,000 kilometers in Quebec, as well as 50,000 customers in residential, commercial, and industrial markets through a network of 1,500 kilometers.

