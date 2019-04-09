Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS):

4/9/2019 – Regulus Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2019 – Regulus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

3/26/2019 – Regulus Therapeutics was given a new $2.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Regulus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $1.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

RGLS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,557. Regulus Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.23.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 67,650.01% and a negative return on equity of 671.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 396.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.82% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

