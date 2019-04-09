Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mears Group (MER)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mears Group (LON: MER):

4/9/2019 – Mears Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

3/29/2019 – Mears Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/19/2019 – Mears Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 450 ($5.88). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Mears Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/18/2019 – Mears Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/18/2019 – Mears Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON MER remained flat at $GBX 240 ($3.14) during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23. The company has a market cap of $264.07 million and a P/E ratio of 10.48. Mears Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 400 ($5.23).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 8.85 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of Mears Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($69,253.89).

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

