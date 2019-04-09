Rentledger Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (RTL)

Rentledger (CURRENCY:RTL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Rentledger has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of Rentledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rentledger has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00352850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.01522581 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00235370 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Rentledger Profile

Rentledger’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Rentledger is rentledger.io . Rentledger’s official Twitter account is @rentledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rentledger

Rentledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

