Reinhart Partners Inc. Boosts Position in EQT Co. (EQT)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 818,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $16,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of EQT by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in EQT by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti bought 7,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.83 per share, with a total value of $161,744.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,343.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,897.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,466. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,289,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EQT Co. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). EQT had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

