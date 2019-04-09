Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.43. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.15. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 31,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $835,611.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 42,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,159,674.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,693. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,260,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,142,000 after purchasing an additional 154,158 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,572,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,488,000 after acquiring an additional 629,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,469,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,417,000 after acquiring an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,469,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,417,000 after acquiring an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,919,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.