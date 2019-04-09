Red Pulse (RPX) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Red Pulse has a market cap of $12.56 million and $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Kucoin. During the last week, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Red Pulse alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000522 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000352 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Red Pulse Token Profile

Red Pulse is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.