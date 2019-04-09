RealTract Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,842.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 38.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One RealTract token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. RealTract has a market cap of $669,142.00 and approximately $3,842.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RealTract alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00351194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.01517786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00236747 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001056 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.