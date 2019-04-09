Raytheon (RTN) VP Michael J. Wood Sells 427 Shares of Stock

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,840.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RTN opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Raytheon by 8,792.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $439,572,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 64.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,950,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,010,000 after purchasing an additional 767,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,004,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,994,000 after purchasing an additional 706,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1,423.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 736,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 688,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

