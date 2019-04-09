Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,637,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 348,645 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 348,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 596,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

In other Adamis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Dennis J. Phd Carlo sold 13,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $30,172.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,141.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen K. Daniels sold 13,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $31,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,944 shares in the company, valued at $413,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,329 shares of company stock worth $121,847. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

