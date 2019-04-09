Raymond James & Associates Has $540,000 Stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114,828 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 918,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 479,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 43.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $243,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Mitchell acquired 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,834 shares of company stock worth $445,002. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

