Raymond James & Associates Has $525,000 Stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000.

ARDC opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $16.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

