Raymond James & Associates Has $506,000 Stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (MCN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) by 297.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 61,451 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period.

Shares of MCN opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

