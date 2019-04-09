Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,376 Shares of Genpact Limited (G)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Genpact were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,064,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on G shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Genpact from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Genpact from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.97.

In other Genpact news, insider Patrick Cogny sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $331,698.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $48,323,749.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,605,440 shares of company stock valued at $51,820,019. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

