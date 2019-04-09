R C M Technologies (RCMT) and The Competition Financial Comparison

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) is one of 23 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare R C M Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of R C M Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of R C M Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for R C M Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R C M Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 R C M Technologies Competitors 169 534 696 29 2.41

R C M Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 14.43%. Given R C M Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe R C M Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares R C M Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R C M Technologies 1.36% 15.36% 5.01% R C M Technologies Competitors 2.96% 23.52% 6.84%

Risk & Volatility

R C M Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, R C M Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares R C M Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio R C M Technologies $200.35 million $2.71 million 12.97 R C M Technologies Competitors $4.61 billion $141.05 million 17.99

R C M Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than R C M Technologies. R C M Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

R C M Technologies competitors beat R C M Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, the Puerto Rico, and Serbia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The company also serves aerospace/defense, educational institution, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and the public sector and technology industries. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

