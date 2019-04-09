Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) SVP Sells $6,013,545.38 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 66,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $6,013,545.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,725.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DGX opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Argus downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $106.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 19,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

