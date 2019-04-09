Quebecor (QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QBR.B. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.90.

Shares of QBR.B stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.56. The company had a trading volume of 261,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,298. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$19.50 and a 52-week high of C$25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

