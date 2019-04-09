Quatloo Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges (QTL)

Quatloo (CURRENCY:QTL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Quatloo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Quatloo has a total market cap of $38,054.00 and $0.00 worth of Quatloo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quatloo has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.01673787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002416 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001612 BTC.

About Quatloo

Quatloo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2014. Quatloo’s total supply is 7,718,883 coins. Quatloo’s official website is quatloos.org . Quatloo’s official Twitter account is @quatloocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quatloo

Quatloo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quatloo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quatloo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quatloo using one of the exchanges listed above.

