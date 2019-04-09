Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Reaches $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $2.10 million and $3,349.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 56.7% against the dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,253,735 coins and its circulating supply is 168,253,735 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.