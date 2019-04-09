Quantis Network (QUAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $283,629.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $283,629.00 and approximately $2,053.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00351911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.01523305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00235341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,314,445 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

