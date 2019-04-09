QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Boosted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.95.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

