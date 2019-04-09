Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $812,000 Holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN (FXZ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN (BMV:FXZ) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN in the fourth quarter worth $318,000.

Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $46.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

