Qbic Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Qbic has a market capitalization of $15,288.00 and $26.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qbic has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.02542067 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002413 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000171 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017983 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbic Profile

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbic is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

