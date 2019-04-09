Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Raised by Seaport Global Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital set a $199.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. MKM Partners set a $189.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.41.

PXD opened at $151.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.30). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

