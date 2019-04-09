Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Cut by Analyst (NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

NTRS opened at $94.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $133,737,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 112.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,270 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 118.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,852,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,404 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 169.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,494,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,628,000 after acquiring an additional 939,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,261,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.