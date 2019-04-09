PWR Coin (PWR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 69% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 56.3% against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $155,359.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.02555332 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00491642 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00024189 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019337 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005406 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.