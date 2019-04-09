PureVidz (VIDZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, PureVidz has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. PureVidz has a market capitalization of $65,211.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PureVidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PureVidz

VIDZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net . PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PureVidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

