Public Storage (PSA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $230.00 price objective on Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.00.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $192.02 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,715,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.