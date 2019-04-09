Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Portland General Electric (POR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5,680.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 206.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 185.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Portland General Electric by 325.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $134,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,501.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POR opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.95 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

